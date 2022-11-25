BREAKING: Soldier guilty of killing Aidan McAnespie

A FORMER British soldier has been found guilty of killing Aidan McAnespie while passing through the permanent checkpoint at Aughnacloy in 1988.

David Holden (52), whose address was given as Chancery House, Victoria Street in Belfast, was convicted of shooting the 24 year-old, who was on his way to a GAA match between his club, Aghaloo O’Neill’s and Killeeeshil St Mary’s when he was shot.

The ruling means he is the first British veteran to be found guilty of an historical offence since the Good Friday Agreement in 1998. Sentencing is due to take place early in the new year, when a victim impact statement from the McAnespie family will be considered.

Mr Justice John O’Hara delivered the ruling in a packed courtroom and in front of members of the McAnespie family, who travelled from Tyrone and representatives from a number of organisations including Relatives for Justice, the Pat Finucane Centre and Amnesty.

He said that Holden had given a ‘completely false account’ of what had happened, and that he had been left in no doubt if Holden’s guilt.

Before delivering the ruling, the Judge said the defendant had been charged with a single count of manslaughter that on February 21, 1988, he unlawfully killed Aidan McAnespie.

He added that it was not disputed that a bullet fired from a multi-purpose machine gun controlled by the soldier had killed Aidan McAnespie. He added that what was disputed was how that had come about and whether the Prosecution had proved the defendant’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Evidence in the case had been heard earlier this year.

Holden said that the shooting was accidental and that his finger had slipped because his hands were wet.

The ruling came just weeks after the death of Mr MAnespie’s elderly father, John, who had spent the rest of his life campaigning for justice for his son.