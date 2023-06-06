Building site for new supermarket has become a ‘major disruption’

CONSTRUCTION at the new Lidl site in Strabane has become a plague for people who live nearby, due to ongoing noise and burgeoning dust.

Some of the residents of Abercorn Cottages, the area most affected by the work, say they have been unable to sit outside during the hot weather or even open their windows.

Speaking on behalf of residents, Strabane independent councillor, Raymond Barr said that after visiting homes people, “should not have to endure this level of disruption.”

He further noted that some of the residents suffer from severe health problems.

Construction recently recommenced at the former Strabane Retail Park by the German supermarket firm, which is expected to cost upwards of £6million.

“The building work on the new Lidl construction site is causing serious environmental issues for residents of Abercorn Cottages,” Cllr Barr explained. “I was contacted by residents this week who wanted me to witness the problems the work is causing for them.

“Having had an on-site meeting with residents I have to agree that they should not have to endure this level of disruption to their lives. Three of the residents directly next to the site have severe health problems, and are not only prevented from sitting outside in this hot weather, but are also unable to open their windows to ventilate their homes. I have made contact with environmental health and I await a reply.”

Cllr Barr added, “I am also seeking legal advice on behalf of the residents whom I feel deserve to have every effort made to minimise disruption to their lives and also to determine if they would be entitled to compensation.

“One of the residents was told the current digging would go on for three to four weeks, and after that, piling work would commence, again for another three to four weeks.”

Following receipt of complaints to council an officer from the Environmental Health visited the area and has been in contact with the construction company involved in the development.

A spokesperson for council said, “The construction company has been reminded of their obligations to control and monitor noise and dust in accordance with the Construction Environmental Management Plan which was submitted in support of a planning application for the site. The Environmental Health Service will continue to monitor construction activity at the site to determine if there is formal action that needs to be taken.”

Lidl was contacted by this newspaper, but at the time of going to press, no-one was available for comment.