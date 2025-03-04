Burglar with 20 convictions has ‘little memory’ of Omagh break-in

A MAN with more than 20 previous convictions for burglary has been remanded in custody after admitting to breaking into St Joseph’s Hall in Omagh last week.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that Ciaran Hogan, 39, of Fairmount Avenue in the town, had taken a cocktail of drugs and alcohol before the incident last Wednesday and claimed to have ‘little memory’ of what happened.

At around 9.40pm on February 26, police were alerted after the hall’s internal alarm was triggered. The manager, who had reviewed CCTV footage, reported seeing a male smash a window with a large stone before breaking in.

Once inside, the intruder used a fire extinguisher to force open an office door.

Police arrived shortly after and found Hogan attempting to hide. He was arrested and taken to Strabane police station, where he admitted the offences after being shown the CCTV footage.

Hogan said that he had ‘little memory’ of the events.

The court was told that Hogan has 24 previous convictions for burglary and 15 for theft.

A detective confirmed that police opposed bail, citing a high risk of reoffending and stating that ‘no conditions’ would be sufficient to curtail those fears.

Defence counsel Ciaran Roddy said Hogan wished to enter an early plea, acknowledging he had been intoxicated at the time. He added that his client had taken ‘street pregabalin’ and alcohol earlier that evening and could not recall what happened thereafter.

District Judge Francis Rafferty described Hogan’s record as ‘appalling’ and agreed that no conditions could ensure public safety.

Hogan was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Omagh Magistrates Court on March 11.