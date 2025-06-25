BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Burning tractor blocking road in Fintona

  25 June 2025
Burning tractor blocking road in Fintona
ROAD users are advised that the Tattyreagh Road in Fintona is blocked due to a tractor on fire.

A police spokesperson said members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene.

“Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey,” said the spokesperson.

