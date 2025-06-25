Burning tractor blocking road in Fintona

ROAD users are advised that the Tattyreagh Road in Fintona is blocked due to a tractor on fire.
A police spokesperson said members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene.
“Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey,” said the spokesperson.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)