Bus run from Tyrone for special celebrations in Knock

  • 13 August 2025
The trip to the Knock Shrine is on August 21.
WeAre Tyrone - 13 August 2025
A bus will be heading from Tyrone to Knock Shrine for the Anniversary of the Apparition on Thursday, August 21.

The bus will leave Castlederg town at 7.30am, with a pick-up at Crevenagh Park and Ride, Omagh, at 8am.

The fare is £20 return, with an evening meal costing €22.

To book a place on the bus, contact Anne on 07734 562102.

