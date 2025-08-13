Bus run from Tyrone for special celebrations in Knock

A bus will be heading from Tyrone to Knock Shrine for the Anniversary of the Apparition on Thursday, August 21.

The bus will leave Castlederg town at 7.30am, with a pick-up at Crevenagh Park and Ride, Omagh, at 8am.

The fare is £20 return, with an evening meal costing €22.

Advertisement

To book a place on the bus, contact Anne on 07734 562102.