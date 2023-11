REAL reputations cannot simply be bought or bargained for, they have to be earned.

Nowhere is this more obvious than at Balloo Hire, where quality and consistency are the only language they speak.

To some local people reading this, Balloo Hire might still be better known as JB Plant Hire – a company that was established in Omagh back in the late 1980s.

However, in June 2021, JB was acquired by Briggs Equipment, and later became part of the wider Balloo Hire business, a Briggs Equipment Company.

With its headquarters currently in Belfast, Balloo Hire is already one of the largest Hire companies in the UK and Ireland.

Starting out solely providing plant and tool hire, Balloo Hire now offer customers, both commercial and private, an endlessly wide-ranging fleet of high-quality equipment, available for short, medium, and long-term rental.

Recently, however, in a bold move that has captured the attention of customers and nervous competition alike, Balloo Hire/Briggs Equipment have expanded their Omagh premises, transforming it into what they have termed a ‘super-depot’.

From this brand new facility, which houses a fleet that includes everything from plant machinery, to DIY tools, Powered access equipment, Hyster and Yale forklift trucks to office cabins and portaloos, Balloo Hire/Briggs Equipment now aim to further extend their reach further west.

To celebrate this latest stride, Balloo Hire/Briggs Equipment held a family fun day for customers – and the wider community – at their Omagh premises on the Doogary Road.

Following the hugely successful splash, the UH spoke with BJ Toal, the area manager for Balloo Hire in the west.

“We are delighted with how the fun day went,” began BJ.

“We estimate that around 1,000 people were there and hopefully that is reflective of the reputation that we have cultivated over our decades in business.”

Everyone who attended the event got complimentary food and drinks.

There was also activities like face painting, bouncy castles, mini-digger driving and even a petting zoo which was all put on by Balloo Hire /Briggs Equipment on the day.

“It was great for us to be able to give back to the people who have supported us over the years, and it was nice for them to turn up to mark this new chapter for Balloo Hire,” reflected BJ.

“Now, with this new super-depot, we will be able to meet virtually every need of every potential customer, whether they need amenities for an event they are running, industrial tool or machinery hire, or some short-term, high-calibre kit for jobs they are doing at home.

“We have everything – and you won’t get it at a more competitive price or better service than with Balloo Hire and Briggs Equipment.”