This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

Business park development could create over 30 jobs

  • 30 August 2022
Business park development could create over 30 jobs
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 30 August 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Cookstown mum starts new business Permission granted for Blind Cobbler development Local trio off to the US on scholarship programme SWC launches Career Builder initiative

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY