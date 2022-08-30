Business park development could create over 30 jobs

THE development of a small business park at Omagh’s Gortrush Industrial Estate is expected to create 32 new jobs for the area.

Planning permission is currently being sought for the project, which has been applied for by Declan Colton, of Unit 4, Lancer Buildings at the Omagh site. It is hoped the scheme will provide an economic boost to the industrial estate and double the number of employees to 60.

The site is located at the southern end of the industrial estate, and the application has been submitted for the project within the past few weeks.

It currently contains one main building with an industrial/commercial unit that has been sub-divided and accommodates a number of smaller local businesses operating independently.

In a supporting planning statement for the re-development, Hamill Architects, who are working on the scheme, say the main building will also have works carried out to improve its appearance and create what they intend will be a high-quality and modern frontage.

“It is hoped that the development will provide great economic benefits for the area. It is intended that the small-scale nature of the units will provide a platform for new business ventures to blossom and also provide high quality accommodation for established businesses,” they say.

“With 71 parking spaces, there is great potential to bring more business to the town and to strengthen the businesses already established within the Enterprise Centre.

“The proposals will also bring a clean, modern new look to this area of the estate which is looking tired and has not seen any visual updates in the last 30 years.”

In addition to the 71 car parking spaces, there will also be spaces for commercial vehicles.

Consultations on the proposal have been taking place.

The Department for Infrastructure Roads Service has outlined a number of requirements which it says should be considered.

An existing business close by has also asked for a site meeting to allay some of its concerns surrounding the application.