Businesses to share sustainability insights

THE Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry is inviting those working in sustainability roles to learn the importance and essential elements of a sustainable supply chain.

This event will take place at 9am on Tuesday, March 21 at the Burnavon Arts and Cultural Centre, Cookstown.

The event will host speakers from Openreach Northern Ireland and GIRAFFE Associates, who will share expertise on finding a balance between sustainability, customer choice and cost as well as what ‘Environmental, Social and Governance’ (ESG) means for suppliers.

Event speakers include David Lucas, head of transformation and business planning at Openreach Northern Ireland, and Gillian McKee, managing director at GIRAFFE Associates.

In addition, there will be an opportunity for delegates to network with others, share lessons and discuss their own sustainability journey. Attendees will also be signposted to practical resources and tools to support the planning and execution of their ESG strategy.

This event is exclusively for NI Chamber members and is free for them to attend. To register please visit the NI Chamber website.

The Successful Sustainability series in partnership with AIB is part of NI Chamber’s Learn Grow Excel business support programme, which is also supported by SME Partner, Power NI.