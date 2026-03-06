‘Champion the women around you’, urges successful Omagh woman

IN the spirit of International Women’s Day, Omagh native Aideen McClenaghan, who has recently been appointed manager of the Irish Venture Capital Association (IVCA), has shared a message to any young women considering taking that next vital step in their career, whatever their chosen field.

As manager of the IVCA, her role is centred around supporting and representing Ireland’s venture capital and equity community, while ensuring the association operates effectively and delivers value to its members.

With over 15 years’ experience in senior executive roles for technology, media and financial services companies, Aideen emphasised the importance of stepping forward even when you don’t feel completely ready.

“Growth happens outside your comfort zone, and confidence is often built by taking the opportunity first and figuring it out along the way,” she said.

“Follow your own path and resist the temptation to measure your progress against someone else’s timeline.

“Every career journey is different. Success does not have a fixed formula or an expiry date. Focus on your goals, your development, and what matters to you!”

Aideen further highlighted that importance of recognising setbacks as part of the process, something she said strengthened her resilience and shaped her in ways that success alone never could.

“I’ve experienced my share of knockbacks but have found that defines you is not the setback itself, but how you respond to it with determination, self-belief, and willingness to learn,” she continued.

On the subject of International Women’s Day, Aideen also reinforced the message that most successful organisations and societies are built when men and women work together as equals.

“International Women’s Day is, of course, about celebrating women’s achievements, but it is also an opportunity to recognise that progress requires partnership,” she said.

“Gender balance in senior leadership remains a work in progress, and meaningful change depends on inclusive cultures where everyone plays a role.

“So, I would also say to young, ambitious men: You have a powerful part to play in shaping workplaces where women feel respected, valued, and heard.

“Champion the women around you. The strongest leaders under that leadership is not about hierarchy or dominance, it is about collaboration, respect and creating space for others to succeed.”

Having taken on the role of manager with the IVCA in January, Aideen said that she was ready for a new challenge that would allow her to broaden her experience and perspective, which led her to applying for the role of Trade Association Manager.

“The IVCA appealed to me because it sits at the centre of Ireland’s venture capital and private equity community, working with ambitious investors and high-growth companies that are shaping the future economy,” she explained.

“It felt like an opportunity to move beyond a purely internal people-focused role and become part of a dynamic, outward-facing organisation that influences industry, policy, and business growth.

“The pace, the calibre of stakeholders, and the chance to contribute to a sector that supports innovation and entrepreneurship were all factors that genuinely interested me.”

‘Strong relationships’

Speaking of the day-to-day factors of her role, Aideen explained that she acts as one of the mains points of contact for the IVCA, egaging regularly with member firms, responding to queries, onboarding new members, and ensuring they are kept informed about industry developments, events, and policy updates.

“Maintaining strong relationships across the memberships base is a key part of the role,” she said.

“A significant portion of my time is dedicated to events and networking. I plan and manage high-level industry events, including briefings, roundtables, and dinners.

“This includes everything from coordinating venues and speakers to managing invitations, running order, and ensuring the events reflect the professionalism and profile of the association.

“These gatherings provide important opportunities for members to connect, discuss market trends, and explore collaboration.

“Internally, I manage the day-to-day operations of the association, supporting the strategic objectives, set by the IVCA council. This involves coordinating council meetings, preparing documentation, managing communications, and ensuring that the organisations runs efficiently and professionally.

“Overall, the role is a mix of industry representation, relationship management, event delivery, policy engagement, and operational oversight, all focused on strengthening and promoting Ireland’s venture capital ecosystem.”

With a successful, ambitious career under her belt, Aideen, who is expecting her first baby in July, currently lives in Bray, County Wicklow with her husband and their two dogs

Reflecting on her fondest memories of growing up in Omagh, she said it was a great place to spend her childhood.

“Some of my happiest memories of growing up in Omagh are spending time with my sisters and friends, and heading off to the local leisure centre’s youth club discos on Friday nights,” she reminisced.

“I attended primary school at St Conor’s PS on the Tamlaght Road, close to where I grew up, before going on to study at Loreto Grammar School in the town.

“I started working at 16, taking on my first part-time role in SuperValu. I then spent a few years working at Pizzamac in Killyclogher, followed by weekend work in Russell’s shoe shop while I was studying at St Mary’s in Belfast.

“Those early roles instilled in me a strong work ethic at a young age, along with values that have remained with me throughout my career.

“I previously lived in Dublin, but Bray feels much more like home as it is similar in size to Omagh, with the added bonus of being by the sea and close to the stunning Wicklow Mountains.”