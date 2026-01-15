Council chief invited to rates meeting in Strabane next week

THE chief executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council has been invited to a meeting in Strabane to discuss the burgeoning rates burden on traders.

Set to take place in the Eco Basket next Wednesday at 7pm, the gathering will be chaired by Niall Speak, who has been speaking out on the rates issue since opening the Eco Basket store in the town last year.

All local business owners are also being encouraged to attend to discuss a range of topics including tourism in Strabane and a public protest on rates, which is expected to take place in the town at a later date.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Niall said, “I have long said that there is a council imbalance when it comes to rates, where Strabane is getting little or nothing compared to Derry.

“I’m not having a go at Derry people – the people are lovely as is the city – but the imbalance is there. I’ve said it many times before but it bears saying again; we are paying higher rates than Belfast city centre and, as a small town in the north west, that can’t be right. I am hoping that this meeting will go some way to talking about and finding solutions.”

He continued, “All the local councillors from the various parties in the Sperrin ward have received notification of the meeting and are invited to attend to hear our concerns. Also invited are Mayor Ruairi McHugh, the chief executive of council John Kelpie and Des Gartland of North West Invest NI.

“I hope that as many council representatives as possible can attend as well as members of the public and traders. Council are the only ones who can change the situation and address the imbalance caused by the rates issue; a united voice is a stronger voice. I think that if something isn’t done, there won’t be a Strabane in a few years.”

Council were asked this week if either Mayor McHugh or Mr Kelpie had recieved their invitations and whether they would attend. A spokesperson confirmed that the Mayor had recieved an invitation to his councillor email address but no correspondence had been received by the Mayor’s or Chief Executive’s office.