Large attendance at Dromore firms 25 anniversary celebrations
20 April 2023
Original staff members Paddy Kelly (Yard Manager), Declan Falls (Auction Coordinator), Valarie Winters (Office Manager) and Raymond Donnelly (Valuations Manager) celebrate a combined 100 years dedicated service to Euro Auctions. JasMc3
THERE was an air of success and celebration at the Euro Auctions sale in Dromore at the weekend with large crowds in attendance.
This is a special year for local firm, which is marking 25 years of incredible business growth.
Founded in 1998 by Derek Keys and his brothers Jonnie, Trevor, Lynden and Brian, what began as a small family-run outfit has grown into one of the world’s leading auctioneers.
The latest two-day auction ran on Friday and Saturday, boasting over 1,800 lots hundreds of bustling buyers gathered.
Euro Auctions conducts over 60 major auctions every year around the globe, and sells over 100,000 pieces of construction plant, agricultural machinery, and industrial equipment annually. Speaking to the UH on Saturday, Jonnie Keys said, “We’re having another good sale; a lot of people came out today and yesterday (Friday).
“The prices are holding firm and the market seems to be fairly strong so we’re very happy with the way things are going.”
Jonnie then expressed his delight at reaching the silver anniversary.
“It’s a major achievement for Euro Auctions,” he said. “We started off in 1998 and never thought we’d be this size and where we are today – 25 years later – with numerous sites around the world. So, it’s very pleasing from that perspective.
“We’ve a lot of people that have been with us for a long time, customers and staff, so it’s very pleasing to get everyone together and see everyone together again after 25 years,” Jonnie concluded.
