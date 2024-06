LORETO Grammar School, Omagh, has proudly announced its recognition as a Centre of Excellence by Young Enterprise.

This prestigious designation acknowledges the school’s exceptional commitment to equipping students with the knowledge and skills they need to make informed financial decisions throughout their lives.

Principal of Loreto, Susan Cullinan, expressed her delight at the achievement, saying, “We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Young Enterprise. Financial literacy is a critical life skill, and we are dedicated to providing our students with a strong foundation in this area.

Advertisement

“This Centre of Excellence designation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff who worked with Young Enterprise to provide insightful and engaging programs to empower our students to be financially responsible.”

The Young Enterprise Centre of Excellence programme recognises schools that demonstrate a strong commitment to financial education across the curriculum. To achieve this designation, Loreto underwent a rigorous assessment process that evaluated the school’s financial education and student engagement in financial literacy programmes.

“At Loreto, we believe that financial education is not just about learning money management,” said youth enterprise coordinator, Dr Kevin Gallagher. “It’s about developing critical thinking skills, fostering responsible decision-making, and preparing students for future success.”