‘Loyal team’ helps manufacturer bag two awards for excellence

A DUNGANNON business that is leading the charge globally in the design and distribution of equipment used in the recycling, port handling, and quarrying industries, has bagged not one, but two top awards for excellence in exporting.

Family-run business, EDGE Innovate achieved success in the ‘Made in NI’ manufacturer awards and the Belfast Telegraph ‘Business Awards’, which celebrate the dynamism, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit of the local business community in the North.

Both judging panels were impressed with the work that EDGE Innovate has done with its network of more than 70 overseas dealers and partners to alleviate barriers to market such as cost increases, component supply issues and it’s continually engagement in product innovation.

At present, the family-run business has a workforce of 170 employees, which will increase to 190 employees once their in-development 36,150ft² factory is completed.

Eddie Cuskeran, director of operations, has attributed the business’ success to its ‘loyal team’.

“They have worked tirelessly, continually improving our process and ensuring a smooth transition through all departments,” he said. “This hard work has helped develop an even better product, with reduced lead times which inevitably improved our exports.”

EDGE Innovate exports 99 per-cent of its equipment; supplying up to 100 countries across the globe, with a strong presence in North America, Australia, Canada, France and Italy.

In 2022, the company was presented with the ‘Queen’s Award for Enterprise’, recognising its excellence in International Trade for a second time, as one of only seven companies to achieve two awards.

EDGE Innovate has experienced exceptional growth since 2009, facilitated mainly by the introduction of a diverse range of products.

Its research and development engineers work closely with partners and customers to develop innovative new solutions for the market.

To meet these growing demands, EDGE Innovate have recently opened a new 40,00ft² facility, with further expansion plans already in construction.

As such, the company says a new 36,150ft² factory will house a state of the art fabrication and final assembly lines, resulting in the creation of 20 new jobs.

This investment will ensure EDGE Innovate are in the position to capitalise on growing demand with the additional space, equipment and people needed to achieve their export targets.

EDGE Innovate will now represent Northern Ireland at the Made in the UK Awards finals, taking place in Liverpool on June 29.