McCullagh’s win ‘best NI forecourt award’

The team at McCullagh’s Classic Service Station in Omagh have continued their award-winning streak by collecting yet another prestigious UK-wide award to add to their collection.

The popular outlet picked up the ‘Best Forecourt in Northern Ireland’ (over 4mlpa) award in the regional category, clinching the victory over two other sites in Antrim and Ballymena, to continue their success during their 30th anniversary celebrations.

The award was one of seven wins for SPAR and EUROSPAR forecourts in Northern Ireland, with stores in Belfast, Kircubbin and Lisnaskea also returning home with trophies for their cabinets.

This latest award comes quickly after McCullagh’s success at the Retail Industry Awards where they picked up Independent Forecourt Retailer of the Year.

Terry McCullagh commented, “It is fantastic for the store and a testament to our dedicated team to achieve this success at such prestigious award ceremonies. We have invested in our site to create one of the best forecourts in Northern Ireland, that not only serves our local shoppers, but provides options for a new type of transient visitor, who have varying tastes.

“We are proud to offer something unique, and will continue to innovate and provide services beyond what our shoppers expect from a standard forecourt.”

Judges were clearly impressed with that innovation, which includes McCullagh’s major refurbishment last year which added 28 new car parking spaces plus a new fuel bunker.

The renovation also added another 3,000 square feet of retail space, allowing the family-run business to install three self-check-out tills, offer a new off licence and extend their fresh, ambient and food to go options – which includes their fish & chip shop, open until 11pm with takeaway and sit-in options.

They commented, “With increased costs and competition McCullagh’s, had to remain competitive on all aspects of both fuel and food, hence their strategy is to be the cheapest fuel in the Omagh area, which has really driven up fuel sales and footfall to the site to pre-Covid levels and beyond.”

The Forecourt Trader Awards honour the hard work, innovation and creativity of forecourt retailers nationwide, with organisers saying they ‘sought out the brightest and best in the industry – those pushing the boundaries of hard work and innovation in the pursuit of excellence’.

Forecourt Trader is the leading media brand in the forecourt sector in the UK and has been recognising, rewarding and celebrating forecourt retailers’ outstanding achievements for over 20 years.