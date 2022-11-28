‘Mid Ulster’s enterprising spirit very much alive and well’

MID Ulster’s fourth Enterprise Week, held last week, proved a major success with over 370 people participating in 13 free online and in-person events focusing on how to help businesses build their resilience in the face of current and future challenges on a range of fronts.

This theme for this year was Adapt, Evolve, Overcome, and some of the most popular events included, ‘The Kick-Off: The Business of Resilience’ with local sports personalities Lady May Peters, Kieran McGeary, Simone Magill and Darren Cave, ‘The Power of Video’ with Aislinn Higgins, ‘Build Your Business Battleplan’ with Paul Creighton and a celebration of Mid Ulster’s female entrepreneurs ‘Leading Ladies’ Mona Houston The Fashion House, Rachel Molloy, Café No 47, and Leona Morrow, LM Transport Consultants.

Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, with support from partners including the Mid South West Council Group, GoForIt and local business leaders, the events were delivered under the theme of Adapt, Evolve, Overcome, and aimed to provide businesses with information, advice and guidance to help them explore how to address the range of pressures on both themselves and their operating environment, and how to overcome some of these difficulties, enabling them to begin or continue their journey to recovery and growth.

Advertisement

The diverse programme of webinars focused on timely topics and themes to help local businesses to navigate their way through the difficulties of the last 21 months and offered advice, guidance, and tips on how to move forward and help their business to come out stronger on the other side.

Councillor Córa Corry, Chair of the Council, expressed her delighted with the level of engagement.

“Participant figures for this fourth annual Mid Ulster Enterprise Week speak volumes about both the impressive and fitting programme on offer and just how well-known the week has become for local businesses,” said Cllr Corry.

“Businesses used words like ‘motivational’, ‘inspirational’, ‘fantastic’, ‘insightful’ and ‘thought-provoking’ in their feedback, showing the week really did have a positive impact and offered a selection of insights into how to Evolve, Adapt and Overcome. All in all, an excellent week which shows that Mid Ulster’s enterprising spirit is very much alive and well even during the most challenging of times!”

If you missed any of the events, the Webinars from Mid Ulster Enterprise Week 2022 will be available to view at the Council’s You Tube account from Monday, November 28.