NI Water hosting online open night for parents of school leavers

NI Water is hosting an online parent’s meeting tomorrow evening as it searches for talented school leavers and graduates to join them in 2023.

If you know of anyone who is leaving school or starting out on a career path then come find out more at our graduate and apprentice open evening.

We have opportunities for Apprentices, Higher Level Apprentices and Graduates who want to ignite their career in an award winning organisation.

Advertisement

From school leavers and graduates, to those embarking on a career change, NI Water’s team will provide world class training and excellent career development with the opportunity to earn as you learn and get qualifications debt free!

We have graduate and apprentice opportunities in Water Utility Operations, Civil Engineering, Science, Finance Accounting and Commercial, Data Analytics and ICT Telemetry allowing you to gain on the job experience supported by expert mentors and trainers.

Successful applicants will receive a very attractive reward package from day one including a competitive salary, structured career progression, fully funded qualifications and we’ll even throw in subsidised diving lessons to get you truly in the driving seat of your career!

Paula Graham, Head of Learning and Engagement explained, “NI Water is core to the health, economy and environment of Northern Ireland. Attracting, developing and retaining enthusiastic and motivated people is not just key to achieving our business goals but helps to make NI Water a great place to work. Our Apprentice Academy has grown from strength to strength over the last number of years, recently winning the CIPD award for Northern Ireland’s Best Apprenticeship Scheme 2022.

“We are a company powered by the outstanding talent of our people and we are proud of the diverse and inclusive culture we have created in which people are valued and respected for who they are and for the contributions they make in delivering what matters to Northern Ireland.”

Not only will NI Water support you in achieving an industry recognised qualification in your relevant field, you’ll also have full benefit of outstanding in-house training facilities and a dedicated, experienced team. They will also support you with on the job training throughout and ensure you can enjoy a great work life balance within a diverse team.

Paula added: “As we build our workforce of the future, we’re looking for people that recognise this as an amazing opportunity to develop themselves whilst also supporting the people, schools, hospitals and businesses of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Jamie Marshall, who joined the class of 2022 as a Water Utilities Apprentice, explains the benefits: “Prior to starting my apprenticeship at NI Water, I studied sports at University and had no real knowledge of the water industry. I was attracted to NI Water because of the essential nature of the work they do for society in Northern Ireland. Since joining NI Water, my level of knowledge of the water and wastewater industry has not only improved daily, but I’ve created bonds and friendships with colleagues and trainers which made the settling in process that much easier. Everyday whilst training, we’re greeted with a friendly smile whilst being provided with a first class learning environment to help learn and grow. I hope to have a long and successful future at NI Water.”

If you know of anyone who could help us in delivering this vital service please share come find out more at open evening tomorrow night. 14th March:

Topic: NIW Apprentice & Graduate Open Evening

Time: Mar 14, 2023 07:00 PM London

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81823037208?pwd=L1pjKzdJOWxkVmdQV0NtZW0rZEpZZz09

Meeting ID: 818 2303 7208

Passcode: 113441

Applications will be open from 2pm on Friday 3rd February 2023.