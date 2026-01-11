Omagh Credit Union now has more than 17,000 members

OMAGH Credit Union Ltd reported continued strong performance at its recent annual general meeting.

The Credit Union’s loan book now stands at almost £22 million, while members’ shares have reached £41.5 million, demonstrating sustained growth and financial strength.

Membership has increased to over 17,461 senior and junior members, highlighted the ongoing confidence and trust placed in the Credit Union by the local community.

During the year the local Credit Union had 113 of its members pass away with 87 families availing of the £2,000 towards the Death Benefit Insurance.

Loans cleared by the Loan Protection came to almost £180,000 and Life Savings Insurance added almost £200,000 to accounts for nominated persons’ to receive.

The past year also marked a significant milestone as Omagh Credit Union celebrated 60 years of serving the community.

Speaking at the AGM, the credit union expressed sincere appreciation to its members for their continued loyalty and support throughout the decades.

Omagh Credit Union reaffirmed its commitment to serving the financial needs of its members and acknowledged the vital role played by its dedicated volunteers and staff whose hard work and commitment continue to drive the organisation forward.

“We look forward to another prosperous year with the backing of our members and support of the community,” a spokesperson added.