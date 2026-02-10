Omagh woman champions local degree pathways

AN award-winning creative professional with an international career spanning film, fashion and media, Omagh’s Caroline Baxter is celebrating a new milestone after graduating with a first-class BA (Hons) in Visual Media Arts (Film) from South West College (SWC).

Caroline’s career is a powerful example of how lifelong learning can open new creative and academic opportunities at any stage of life. From her earliest years, creativity played a central role. While studying at Loreto Convent Grammar School in Omagh, she committed to a future in the arts, progressing to a Foundation in Art and Design at Liverpool Polytechnic before completing degrees in Graphic Design and Illustration at Salford University.

Her career took her to London, where she worked at Steven Spielberg’s animation studio, Amblimation, contributing as a special effects animator on major productions including ‘An American Tail: Fievel Goes West’ and ‘We’re Back!’.

She later moved into magazine publishing, working with leading titles such as Cosmopolitan, Elle, i-D and The Guardian.

Caroline went on to become an award-winning Fashion Editor and Executive Fashion Director across several major publications, while also co-founding a visual arts studio and working freelance on creative campaigns for fashion brands.

Reflecting on her time in the industry, Caroline said, “No two days were ever the same.

“One moment I would be producing and styling a shoot or sitting front row at a fashion show, and the next I’d be designing props for a short film.

“Seeing ideas come to life in different ways kept the work exciting and varied.”

Alongside her professional career, Caroline continued to develop her skills through weekend photography courses at Central Saint Martins and further digital photography training at the University of West London. This hands-on experience deepened her interest in visual theory and creative process, leading her to complete a Certificate of Higher Education in History of Art with the Open University.

“Rather than briefing photographers, I wanted to create the work myself,” Caroline explained. “Fashion film became an area that truly excited me.”

That passion brought her back into formal study at SWC’s Enniskillen Erne campus, where she completed the Open University-validated BA (Hons) in Visual Media Arts (Film).

“Studying at SWC brought together all the creative skills I’d developed over the years and showed me how they connect within a wider media context,” she said.

“It also opened new opportunities, including joining the lecturing staff at South West College.”

Now sharing her expertise with students, Caroline emphasises idea development, visual thinking and creative planning, alongside emerging tools such as digital media and AI.

Her journey stands as an inspiring reminder that education is not limited to one stage of life, and that learning can unlock fresh beginnings for both new and experienced creatives.

