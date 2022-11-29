Secretary of State visits Dungannon’s leading ‘EDGE’

ONE of south Tyrone’s leading engineering firms formally received the prestigious Queen Award for Enterprise accolade last week.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris joined Lord Lieutenant of County Tyrone, Robert Scott at EDGE Innovate in Dungannon on Thursday for the presentation of the award.

The company – which manufactures sophisticated technologies for shredding, stacking, screening and recycling – was being honoured for its excellence in International Trade.

During the visit, the Secretary of State and dignitaries met managing director of the firm Darragh Cullen, who took them on a tour of the extensive site on the Farlough Road and outlined the ambitious expansion plans which are now underway.

EDGE Innovate is one of only seven companies to achieve two Queen’s Awards for Enterprise in 2022.

The company employs 170 people directly and currently exports 94.4 per-cent of their products outside of the United Kingdom with a strong presence throughout overseas markets such as North America, Australia, and Middle East.

EDGE Innovate has successfully completed the construction of a new 37,500 square foot facility to house a new paint shop and stores facilities, resulting in a 30 per-cent increase in production capacity.

They also have plans to start construction on a new customer welcome centre to house our ever-expanding sales, marketing and after sales departments.