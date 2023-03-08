Strabane Frylite triumphs at hospitality event

STRABANE’S Frylite Solutions was delighted to be awarded the ‘Best Sustainable Product 2023’ at CATEX, Ireland’s largest foodservice and hospitality event.

CATEX, returning to the RDS in Dublin last month, is an IFSA event (Irish Foodservice Suppliers Alliance) and provides businesses with the the opportunity to meet and reconnect with over 270 suppliers, network with industry stakeholders, source new energy saving and waste management technologies, and watch hundreds of chefs and baristas compete on a national stage.

In 2022 alone Frylite Solutions helped their customers achieve a total carbon saving of over 41,000 tonnes of CO₂2. An example of this saving equates to 2,000,000 trees grown over a year, an emissions saving of 20,000 average family cars driving 12,000 miles each, or the emissions generated from 4,000 people over a year.

Frylite is committed to providing a circular economy with sustainable ‘solutions’ for the food service industry whilst striving to reach Net Zero by 2030 through innovative ideas and technologies to reduce their carbon footprint within the business.