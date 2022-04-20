Sweet treats for everyone at Scoop and Cup Strabane

When Aimee Millar served up her first ice cream sundae in her new premises, Scoop and Cup, in Abercorn Square it was the culmination of a life-long dream.
Growing up on a dairy farm in Sion Mills as a young girl Aimee had aspirations of running her own ice-cream store.
As she explains, ” I always had the idea of a coffee shop and I loved the ice cream side of it, something that was your own, where you could add your own touch not just buying things in.
Advertisement
“All the ice cream which we serve in Scoop and Cup is home-made and there’s a big variety of flavours available.”
Looking to the future with excitement Aimee added, “It’s just something I always wanted to do and thought there was no time like the present to take the chance.
“I took over Cafe Scoop and we opened in February, so far it’s been going really well. The weather hasn’t been helping us, but everyone missed the shop and the community is very much behind us.
“We serve milkshakes, ice cream, waffles and crepes – these are all home made. We buy in our tray bakes from Wish Upon A Cake in Gortin and they are delicious. And we also serve hot dogs and tea and coffee.
“We have refurbished the premises with window serving bars etc and there is inside and outdoor seating available.
Advertisement
“Everyone wants to get outside and there’s nothing as nice as when the sun is shining and we can sit outside and enjoy a treat so we are looking forward to those days,” Aimee added.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorised as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyse and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.