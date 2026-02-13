Tributes paid after the death of well-known Strabane man

COLIN McLaughlin, the former owner of McLaughlin’s Menswear and a familiar figure in Strabane for many years, has passed away in England.

The shop, originally run by Colin’s father Danny, was taken over by Colin upon his father’s retirement and remained a central part of the town until its closure in 2009. At the time of his death, Colin was living in Northumberland.

Many tributes were this week paid to Mr McLaughlin.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan stated, “The passing of Colin McLaughlin marks the end of an era for Strabane and for the many generations of families whose lives were touched by the renowned McLaughlin family business.

“Colin followed proudly in the footsteps of his father, Danny McLaughlin, dedicating his life to a shop that became woven into the very fabric of our town. For decades, families came through its doors to be clothed for everyday life and for life’s most special moments, from first suits to wedding days. The McLaughlin name became synonymous with care, quality and community, and Colin carried that legacy with quiet dignity, warmth and deep respect for the people he served.”

He added, “Like his father before him, Colin was widely known and deeply respected, a man who cared sincerely about Strabane and its people.”

Strabane GAA Memories also paid tribute, highlighting the family’s sporting connections.

“Everyone associated with the GAA in Strabane wish to extend their heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of the late Colin McLaughlin, formerly of Strabane who passed away in England,” the group said. “Colin was the son of former Strabane Lámh Dhearg club Chairperson the late Danny McLaughlin and brother of former player Brian. Thoughts and prayers are with the McLaughlin clan on their sad loss.”