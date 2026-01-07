Two-hour parking limit being considered for Omagh

A TWO-HOUR parking limit is being considered for Omagh in a move aimed at easing frustration among motorists and businesses who say current on-street restrictions are too short.

At present, drivers parking on many streets in the town centre are limited to one hour before being required to move on. However, that could change if proposals now being examined by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) are approved.

The issue has been raised repeatedly over the past year by traders, councillors and members of the public, who argue that the current arrangements penalise people carrying out short visits to shops, appointments or services.

At a recent meeting, Daniel Healy, Divisional Roads Manager for the Western Division, which includes Omagh, confirmed that officials are moving towards a two-hour waiting period.

“We have received confirmation that a two-hour waiting time would be considered appropriate and we are now moving forward to legislate for a two-hour no-return requirement,” Mr Healy said.

“I am not aware of a similar pilot scheme being introduced in other towns. The first step will be a public consultation, followed by consideration of any objections received.

“After that, the proposal would need to be legislated for through DfI headquarters. It is not expected that this process would be completed any sooner than around eight months.”

The chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff, welcomed the potential change.

“I initiated this process by convening a meeting at the Strule Arts Centre last year involving traders, the Chamber of Commerce and officials from the council,” he said.

“This development is one I welcome. It is aimed at improving the on-street parking situation in Omagh, and I am confident it will benefit both businesses and town centre users.”