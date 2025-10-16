Tyrone building firm secures contract for £52m London project

WELL-KNOWN Tyrone construction company, McAleer and Rushe, has been appointed as principal contractor to deliver a major £52 million office redevelopment in London.

The project will transform a previously underutilised site at Pelham Street in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea into a sustainable, high-quality five-storey office building, totalling around 114,000 sq ft.

Designed to meet modern office standards and attract long-term tenants, the scheme also respects the local heritage and enhances the surrounding streetscape.

Darragh Greenan, director at McAleer & Rushe, said, “We are proud to be chosen to deliver this exceptional new office development that combines outstanding design, sustainable practices, and community-oriented spaces. 80 Pelham Street, located in the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea, is a prime example of our expertise in delivering modern, efficient workplaces that enhance the local environment and support the wellbeing of occupants.

“We look forward to working closely with our client, partners, and valued supply chain to bring this prime new office development to life.”

The development employs a contextual architectural approach, incorporating traditional materials such as stone and brick whilst drawing inspiration from surrounding heritage and neighbouring buildings. The design includes green roofs and terraces to support biodiversity, improved pedestrian experiences at street level, and the retention of gym facilities within the new building.

Enabling works are underway, with McAleer and Rushe delivering the main contract through to completion in October 2027.