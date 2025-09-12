Businesses in Strabane warned after fake £20 notes used in shops

POLICE in Strabane are warning business owners to be vigilant after several incidents in recent days of counterfeit £20 notes circulating.

A police spokesperson said: “There are a number of things shop owners and employees can look out for, including, does the main printing feel raised, can you see a bold and clear watermark when the note is held up to the light, is the print clear, sharp and well defined?

“Some other things to look out for include checking if the colours are clear and distinct. Comparing a suspect note against a note which is known to be genuine is also a good way to check. Counterfeit notes are damaging for local businesses so please report any incidents to us straightaway.”

Anyone with any concerns regarding counterfeit notes is urged to call 101.