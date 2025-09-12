BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Businesses in Strabane warned after fake £20 notes used in shops

  • 12 September 2025
Businesses in Strabane warned after fake £20 notes used in shops
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 12 September 2025
Less than a minute

POLICE in Strabane are warning business owners to be vigilant after several incidents in recent days of counterfeit £20 notes circulating.

A police spokesperson said:  “There are a number of things shop owners and employees can look out for, including, does the main printing feel raised, can you see a bold and clear watermark when the note is held up to the light, is the print clear, sharp and well defined?

“Some other things to look out for include checking if the colours are clear and distinct. Comparing a suspect note against a note which is known to be genuine is also a good way to check. Counterfeit notes are damaging for local businesses so please report any incidents to us straightaway.”

Advertisement

Anyone with any concerns regarding counterfeit notes is urged to call 101.

Related posts:

Menary’s close to re-opening a store in Strabane Council gives the go-ahead for new £1.4m Tesco store in Strabane Strabane festival cancelled because of Alley Theatre closure

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn