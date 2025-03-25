This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Busy Coalisland to Dungannon road closed tomorrow for two hours

  • 25 March 2025
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 25 March 2025
Less than a minute

The Coalisland Road in Dungannon will be closed for a number of hours tomorrow to allow police to continue their investigations into a road accident earlier this month in which a teenager was killed.

Callum Quinn, who was 18 and lived at Bush Road in Dungannon, died in the single-vehicle collision on the Dungannon to Coalisland road at 10.50pm on March 4.

He was driving a black Peugeot 207.

Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit are due to carry out scene testing at the scene of the crash from 7pm until 9pm tomorrow.

A police spokesperson said diversions will be in place at the junctions of Lurgaboy Lane and Killymeal Road.

“Local access will be accommodated for people living in the area,” added the spokeperson.

