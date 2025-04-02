Busy Strabane car park to close today for nine days

A busy car park in the centre of Strabane will close today for nine days.
The closure of the John Wesley Street/Railway Street is to allow maintenance work to be carried out.
The car park, which provides 85 parking spaces, will reopen on April 9.
Motorists are asked to plan ahead and seek alternative parking arrangements.
