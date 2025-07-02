Caldwell attack accused denied permission to attend parades

A BELFAST man charged in connection with the attempted murder of senior police officer John Caldwell has failed in a bid to have bail conditions lifted so he could attend republican parades.

Alan Lundy (46), of Flax Street, appeared at Omagh Magistrates Court seeking a variation to his bail terms.

Lundy is charged with attempted murder, as well as directing and preparing terrorist acts in relation to the shooting of then Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on February 22, 2023.

As part of his bail conditions, Lundy is prohibited from attending republican ‘prisoner of war’ parades and Saoradh meetings, which police have described as the political wing of the New IRA

Defence counsel Michael Forde argued in court that the restriction infringed on Lundy’s freedom of expression, citing a media article in support of the claim.

However, a prosecution lawyer told the court the restriction had been imposed by the High Court to manage risk, given the nature of the charges.

They explained that Saoradh has been linked to the New IRA, including through Operation Arbacia, a major surveillance-led investigation into dissident republican activity.

The court was told that just 11 days after the Caldwell shooting, Lundy and co-accused Brian Carron were observed attending a Saoradh-organised demonstration.

During the event, Carron allegedly mimicked a shooting – gestures that reportedly mirrored the actual attack on Mr Caldwell.

While it was accepted that Lundy did not participate in the re-enactment, the prosecution noted that he was present.

District Judge Ted Magill refused the application to vary bail and adjourned the case until July 8 for a further update.