Caldwell shooting: Man arrested following responsibility claim

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attack.

He was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following a search of a property in the Derry area. He was also arrested in relation to a hoax security alert last month on Lone Moor Road in Derry where a suspicious object was found in the middle of the road, close to Celtic Court which caused significant disruption for local residents and football fans arriving for the Derry City v Shamrock Rovers game.

The man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by detectives.