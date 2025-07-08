Caledon woman jailed for assaulting police

A TYRONE woman who assaulted numerous police officers in the process of being taken into custody, has been jailed for four months.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday was Lucy Newman (19) of Main Street, Caledon.

The court heard that on May 22, police received a report in which it was stated that Newman had attempted to take a mobile phone from a person before punching them.

When police arrived at the scene, they noted that Newman was under the influence of alcohol.

Upon her arrest, she resisted police before being brought into custody.

It was further heard that whilst in custody, Newman attempted to cover the camera in her cell using tissue paper. She later fell asleep and upon being wakened by a police officer to be examined by a doctor, she became aggressive and assaulted the officer.

Following a struggle to get Newman out of her cell, she was later taken to Craigavon Hospital where her aggressive behaviour continued as she assaulted another two police officers.

A defence solicitor told the court that Newman was ‘heavily intoxicated’ and further noted that alcohol abuse is a common denominator throughout all her previous convictions.

The solicitor cited a traumatic childhood and struggles with mental health as contributing factors, stating that Newman used drugs and alcohol to cope.

“She has been in custody since her arrest and is making efforts to abstain from alcohol and drugs,” the solicitor told the court.

District Judge Rafferty noted Newman’s ‘bad record’ when it came to assaulting police and sentenced her to four months in custody.