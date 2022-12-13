Call for clarity over proposed sale of former PSNI barracks

THE Policing Board have been urged to provide clarity on plans to sell the former PSNI barracks in Castlederg to the Derg and District Cultural Association.

It has been reported that the Policing Board is intending on accepting a bid from the association, which is understood to have links with the Orange Order and this has raised further concerns for the local community.

“The Policing Board must give clarity on a number of things; who is the group that are set to buy the site? Are they a constituted group? And do they have the resources that are needed to develop this site?” West Tyrone MLA, Maolíosa McHugh said.

“The Policing Board must reassure the people of Castlederg and demonstrate that they have carried out proper due diligence.

“I have already expressed huge disappointment that the Policing Board turned down a bid from Apex Housing to build much-needed social homes on this site.

“The council and people in Castlederg want to see homes built on the site to help those who are stuck on housing waiting lists.

“I will again write to the Policing Board to seek clarity on the concerns raised by the local community and reiterate the need to relook at the bid from Apex for this site.”