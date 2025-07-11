Call for crackdown on river pollution

SERIOUS concern has been raised over the high number of pollution incidents recorded on local rivers in West Tyrone, following the release of new figures from the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

The statistics, provided by Infrastructure Minister Andrew Muir in response to a question from SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan, reveal that several rivers in the area have been among the worst affected in the North.

Among the most impacted waterways are the Strule River (12 reported incidents), Glenmornan River (10), Mourne River (8), and the Derg River (11). In total, West Tyrone recorded 108 confirmed pollution incidents – representing 12 per cent of all such incidents in Northern Ireland – second only to Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

‘worrying trend’

Mr McCrossan said the figures show a worrying trend.

“It is essential that DAERA has robust monitoring, reporting and enforcement mechanisms so we have a full picture of the state of

our rivers in West Tyrone,” he said.

Several other local rivers also recorded multiple incidents this

year.

The Camowen River in Omagh had eight reported incidents, five of which were confirmed, while the Cloughfin River in Beragh had six reported and five confirmed.

At the Derg River in Killeter, there were six reported incidents, four of which were confirmed.

Other waterways affected include the Drumnakilly Burn (six reported, four confirmed), the Eskragh Water at Seskinore (four reported), and the Eskragh Water at Eskra (three reported).

The Strule River had 12 reported incidents, with six confirmed and six listed as unsubstantiated.

In correspondence to Mr McCrossan, the Minister clarified that not all the locations listed fall within designated River Water Bodies under the Water Framework Directive. He added that for 13 of the incidents, the location description referred only to the nearest population centre, which may not accurately reflect the exact location of the pollution event.

Mr McCrossan stressed the need for immediate and meaningful action, warning that without stronger oversight, local rivers will continue to suffer environmental damage.