Call for removal of accused soldier Hutching’s memorial

The family of John Pat Cunningham who was shot dead by the British Army in Benburb in 1974, has stated that the custodian of the garden at Palace Barracks, Hollywood where the memorial was erected to honour a soldier involved in the killing, has “clarified that it is reserved for service personnel who were killed in the course of duty”.

Dennis Hutchings (80) died late last year after contracting Covid-19 while on trial for the attempted murder of, and causing grievous bodily harm to John Pat Cunningham who was shot three times in the back as he ran away from an army patrol.

The 27-year-old victim had learning difficulties and would have instinctively run from authority figures, his family had previously said.

Mr Hutchings, from Cornwall, was an ex-member of the Life Guards regiment.

On Saturday (August 20) a memorial was unveiled in honour his honour at Palace Barracks in Holywood.

Members of his family joined supporters for the memorial service.

South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew has described the memorial as ‘despicable’.

In a latest statement from the family of Mr Cunningham this morning (Thursday), issued through the Pat Finucane Centre, they state that the custodian of the garden at Palace barracks, where the memorial was erected, has “clarified that it is reserved for service personnel who were killed in the course of duty”.

It further states that Mr Hutchings was involved in criminal behaviour in the death of John Pat Cunningham.

The statement concludes, “Hutchings family should place the memorial stone as they see fit in Cornwall and they can be left to grieve. For our part we are unable to find peace because of this provocation.

“It is an affront to us for this memorial to be situated in a British army base on Irish soil.

“We had no wish to revisit this traumatic event but have been left with no alternative because of the callousness of others. Secretary of State remove this stone”.