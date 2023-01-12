Calls for an end to dangerous driving on bypass

A SURGE in persistent and reckless driving along Strabane bypass has instigated a plea for those participating in such behaviour to stop.

Derry and Strabane PCSP vice chair, Paul Boggss has this week spoken out and is urging those behind the dangerous driving along the bypass at the Orchard Road junction to “desist and show consideration for residents and other road users”.

Mr Boggs’s plea comes on the back of various complaints from locals in an area, which includes residential housing and a nursing home.

The vice chair said, “In recent weeks and months I have been contacted by distressed and angered residents of College Grove and The Orchard in relation to on-going ‘death driving’ which is causing havoc for the local community.

“Late at night drivers are heard and seen racing on the bypass as well as using the Orchard Road Industrial Estate as a ‘donut arena’.

“Those who are causing this disruption are showing little to no consideration for residents but particularly those who reside in Melmount Manor. The loud noise which is generated by the activities some drivers are engaging in can be upsetting and frightening for elderly residents of the care home.”

He concluded, “I have been in contact with both PCSP and PSNI in relation to these issues and will work with local residents to ensure everything is done to bring an end to this reckless behaviour. However, I would appeal to those who are involved to desist and have more consideration for the local community and those travelling on this busy road.”

Responding to the concerns, police have warned those responsible that they will be dealt with if any offence is committed.

Inspector McDermott said, “Police are aware of concerns of vehicle-related anti-social behaviour and dangerous driving in and around Orchard Road Industrial Estate to Strabane bypass. This is unacceptable. Not only are drivers taking risks with their own safety, they are also endangering people who are walking through or travelling in the area. We will be conducting regular patrols in the area and adopting a zero tolerance approach.”