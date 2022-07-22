Calls for council to build ‘pet-friendly park’ at Gortin Glens

LOCAL folk who frequent the tranquil Gortin Glens with their canine companions are calling on council to build a dog-friendly park within the forest.

Speaking about the proposal, Sean Harpur of active community group, ‘Friends of the Glens’ has appealed to all who support the idea to contact Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

“People visiting Gortin Glen Forest Park with their dogs on a lead would love a safe area to let their dogs off the lead, while giving their dogs play time with other dogs,” he described. “We need your help and support to encourage council to build a dog friendly park in the forest park.”

Mr Harpur cites ‘the green area beside the new car park at the exit of the Glens’ as the paw-fect potential dog park location.

“A new path from this car park also leads to the café,” he said. “I think this area would be a great place for the dog-friendly park.

“To show your support, please send an email to ‘gortinglenforestpark@fermanaghomagh.com’ requesting a dog friendly park at the new car park area.

“Your help in this project would be much appreciated.”