Campaign groups criticise US ambassador over Tyrone mine plans

A CLAIM by the United States Ambassador to the UK that the ongoing delay in reaching a planning decision over the controversial Greencastle goldmine is ‘harming’ the north has been slammed by local campaign groups.

Warren Stephens made the comments during a speech in Belfast. He raised concerns about the price of energy and the speed of decisions in planning.

“We need a decision on the Dalradian gold mine fast,” he said.

A public inquiry into the goldmine began earlier this year before being suspended after three days.

“It has been around eight years with no movement and that is harming the region’s reputation while preventing jobs and investment here.

“As the price of gold rises, this mine could bring valuable revenue to the local ecnomy, helping Northern Ireland fund healthcare, educatikn and so much more.

“You cannot expect a US company to make a major investment here if they cannot be certain when they will get an answer from planning authorities,” he added.

However, both the Communities Against Mining and the Save Our Sperrins groups – who are strongly opposed to plans to build the mine in the heart of the Sperrins – have come out strongly against the comments of Mr Stephens.

Communities Against Mining accused the US Ambassador of ‘interfering’ in the planning process here.

“The Ambassadors remarks have aligned US diplomatic influence with a private mining company, they have exerted presure on a UK legal process and undermined a vulnerable post-conflict community,” said a spokesperson for the group.

“The comments have also contradicted decades of US commitments to fairness, equality and community protection in Ireland.

“The Ambassadors actions run directly contrary to the spirit and purpose of the MacBride principles, the historic US human rights framework created to precent US governmental or corporate behaviour fom harming Irish communities.”

Fidelma O’Kane, from Save Our Sperrins, said the comments amounted to the Ambassador interfering and trying to ‘pressurise and bully’ the Stormont Govermment into making a decision in favour of Dalradian Gold.

“It is well known that Trump wants to mine any country he can – Greenland, Ukraine, and now here. This is a new form of colonialism.

“Mining isn’t development but extractivism. Goldmining is not needed as there’s enough gold in the bank vaults to meet all technological demand for at least 400 years,” she added.

Dalradian Gold says its plans for the goldmine will create and support up to 1,000 jobs and add £4.1 billion to the economy here.