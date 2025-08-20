Campaigners alarm over US intervention in Tyrone mining proposal

CAMPAIGNERS opposing a controversial goldmine in Greencastle have described calls from a group of US Congress members for a ‘reasonably timely’ decision on the project as ‘alarming and disconcerting’.

Save Our Sperrins, which recently marked its 10th anniversary, has long campaigned against the development in the Sperrin Mountains, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The group says outside political intervention undermines local democracy and disregards the views of those who live in the area.

The controversy escalated after members of the Friends of Ireland caucus in the US Congress linked the mine to wider investor confidence and urged the British Government to reach a decision on the project.

Save Our Sperrins has now written to the caucus, expressing strong opposition to their comments and accusing them of ‘trying to gain favour’ and apply pressure on elected officials in the North.

“This is both alarming and disconcerting to us, as it is arguably undemocratic and potentially harmful to the current processes regarding these controversial and harmful plans,” the campaign group said in its letter.

They stressed that decisions about the Sperrins should rest with local residents and their elected representatives, not foreign politicians. “While some of you are elected representatives or former officials, you are not elected here and do not represent the people of the Sperrin Mountains,” the letter stated.

The group also singled out former UK Secretary of State Peter Mandelson, who previously wrote to the Head of the Civil Service on the issue, accusing him of overlooking the voices and best interests of the local population.

Save Our Sperrins called on all outsiders to respect local opinion and the community’s ongoing efforts to protect the Sperrins’ natural environment. “Democracy is where the people lead and elect local representatives to represent them,” the letter added.

The campaigners concluded the correspondence by stating, “We are kindly requesting that you know your place and respect the will, dedication and determination of the many people committed to protecting this much-loved natural space and Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”

Dalradian Gold, the company behind the proposal, claims that the mine would deliver major economic benefits to the area, including job creation and local investment over its lifetime.

Dalradian also disputes claims about the scale of environmental damage.