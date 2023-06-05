Cancer-faking fraudster defaults on final ‘red-line’ repayment

A CANCER-faking fraudster who syphoned nearly £2 million from her employers to fund a luxurious lifestyle, has defaulted on a final ‘red-line’ order for repayment, under a Proceeds of Crime Application (POCA).

During a review hearing, Dungannon Crown Court was informed that the principle asset – a sprawling mansion – is currently under offer. However this has not been officially confirmed at the time of publishing.

It took over a year from sentencing before the POCA was finally imposed and while Julie McBrien (48) also known as Hogg, of Screeby Road, Fivemiletown has had property and assets confiscated, they fell well short of what she stripped from her victims.

The major abuse of trust almost brought Northern Mouldings Limited to the brink of collapse.

Having manoeuvred herself into fully controlling the company finances she created false bank statements, forged a former employee’s signature, countersigned cheques to herself and generated fraudulent invoices.

In a disturbing twist, McBrien told a company director she had cancer, securing time off to continue her opulent lifestyle without interference.

She later admitted everything, claiming the money was spent on holidays, with “nothing to show for it”, but searches uncovered jewellery, designer clothes and other evidence of extravagance including a house designed to her exact specifications.

Jailed for five-and-a-half-years in November 2021, she was refused leave to appeal last year.

Throughout the six years to reach sentencing, McBrien was cloaked in anonymity, having threatened to self-harm if identified, latterly extending this in an attempt to avoid prison, ultimately without success.

POCA proceedings commenced after sentencing but proved slow and difficult. After a year of adjournments the court ruled no further delay would be tolerated, having taken on board defence claims McBrien’s mansion was on the market prior to her incarceration, which enquiries swiftly revealed was untrue.

While compensation of £1.9 million was sought, the estimated recoverable assets totalled £673,000, which the court ordered to be paid by February 23; with the default period set at seven years imprisonment.

McBrien’s lawyers obtained a three month extension until May 26 amid a warning it was the final red-line.

That however has now come and gone, with nothing paid.

On deadline day McBrien’s lawyers informed the court the house is on the market and, “Currently under offer.”

The building society who provided McBrien’s mortgage will be repaid once the sale goes through and after conveyancing costs, the balance will be paid to the court, although the equity is expected to be, “Nothing near the beneficial amount.”

Counsel also advised of issues around “tainted gifts” McBrien gave to family members which are the subject of dispute.

Prosecution counsel referred to other seized assets presently in storage ahead of being sold.

Judge Richard Greene KC remarked, “The debt is still there and will have to be discharged. The state will take whatever course it can to ensure assets are seized … I’m conscious of proceeding to a default position when there is a clear opportunity from the offer which may well produce a sale. It might be hasty under the circumstances.”

Pointing to legislation, Prosecution counsel stressed, “The court can’t just adjourn, but can exercise discretion not to imprison someone who is effectively saying they are going to imminently meet the order.”

Judge Greene decided to allow some time and urged McBrien’s lawyers to gather relevant information for further consideration.

Meanwhile the house has been confirmed as on the market, billed as a “magnificent detached family residence” with offers accepted over £400,000.

However despite contended in court as “under offer” the property is presently not showing as such and the estate agent has not responded to enquiries on the current status.