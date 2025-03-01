Candlelit vigil held in Dungannon for murder victim

LOCAL residents from the Dungannon area hosted a candlelit vigil for a 70-year-old murder victim last night.

On Friday the Lisnahull was lit up by candlelight as over 200 people laid candles in memory of the victim.

A 70-year-old man was found seriously injured on the living room floor of a house in the town on Thursday night.

Ambulance staff battled to save the man’s life but he died a short time later.

The PSNI have not yet named the victim, but have confirmed he was in his 70s. It is understood the man had lived in the area for a long time.

No arrests have yet been made.

Speaking at a press conference in Dungannon yesterday, PSNI District Commander for Mid Ulster, Peter Stevenson, said officers remain at the scene today as the investigation into the incident continue.

He offered the police’s sympathy to the victim’s family.

“We want to reassure you that our officers will be doing everything in their power to conduct a thorough investigation into what has happened, and we would urge members of the public not to speculate.