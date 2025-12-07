Cannabis seized after man flees police in Strabane

A MAN in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police stopped a car in Strabane on Saturday night.

A quantity of suspected cannabis was seized during the operation.

Sergeant Johnston said the Sperrin Neighbourhood Policing Team had been on patrol in the Evish Road area when a vehicle came to their attention. One man exited the car and fled, but officers pursued and arrested him a short time later.

He was detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possessing criminal property.

Officers also recovered a quantity of herbal cannabis, drug paraphernalia and a mobile phone. The man remains in custody assisting with enquiries.

Sergeant Johnston praised the officers involved: “This was excellent work from our dedicated Neighbourhood Policing Team, who trusted their instincts and carried out a proactive stop and search. The drugs seized have now been removed from possible circulation and no longer pose a danger to our community.

“We know drugs cause misery to individuals, families and communities, and we remain focused on identifying those involved in the drugs trade locally and shutting down their activities.

“If anyone has information about drug supply or dealing, please contact police on 101 or submit information online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.”