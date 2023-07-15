Cannabis valued around £290,000 has been seized in Cookstown.

A 59-year-old man has been charged following a large seizure of Class B drugs in Cookstown yesterday evening.

Police from the Mid-Ulster District attended an address on the Keenaghan Road area of Cookstown and found £30,000 worth of cannabis on the property, along with various drug-related paraphernalia.

The search of the residential property came as two other interceptions of class B drugs in the same area were found to link the arrested pair.

Sergeant Delaney said “The search operation was carried out after officers intercepted a delivery of 4kg of suspected herbal cannabis.”

“Police suspect that two previous interceptions of a combined weight of 8.5kg of suspected herbal cannabis are also linked to the arrested pair. The total value of the three interceptions is approximately £260,000.

“This is a significant seizure of drugs worth an estimated £290,000 destined for our streets. We will continue to work with partner agencies and local communities to identify those who prey on the most vulnerable in society.” Said Sergeant Delaney.

A 59-year-old man was charged at Dungannon Magistrates court this morning charged with possession of class B controlled drugs with intent to supply. Another 49-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and has since been released on bail.