Cannondale celebrates 70 years with Party on the Green

CANNONDALE in Omagh marked its 70th anniversary in style today with a special ‘Party on the Green’ that brought together residents past and present.

The celebration on the Cannondale green featured live music from local performers, food and drink, karaoke, fancy dress, a magic show and traditional sports day games. Families and neighbours turned out in large numbers to share in the milestone event.

The party was organised by residents Michelle Owens and Ciara Keyes, with support from across the community.

The Cannondale anniversary has a tradition of big gatherings, with previous celebrations held for the 50th and 60th milestones.