BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Cannondale celebrates 70 years with Party on the Green

  • 6 September 2025
Cannondale celebrates 70 years with Party on the Green
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 6 September 2025
Less than a minute

CANNONDALE in Omagh marked its 70th anniversary in style today with a special ‘Party on the Green’ that brought together residents past and present.

Advertisement

The celebration on the Cannondale green featured live music from local performers, food and drink, karaoke, fancy dress, a magic show and traditional sports day games. Families and neighbours turned out in large numbers to share in the milestone event.

The party was organised by residents Michelle Owens and Ciara Keyes, with support from across the community.

The Cannondale anniversary has a tradition of big gatherings, with previous celebrations held for the 50th and 60th milestones.

Related posts:

The old Gortin bank bombed many times during the Troubles £23,000 raised in memory of much-loved Carrickmore woman Residents fighting to save historic phone box in Tyrone village

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn