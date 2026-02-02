Car burnt out during arson attack in Strabane this morning

POLICE are investigating a report of arson on Bridge Street in Strabane during the early hours of today which left a vehicle completely burnt out.

As a result of the incident, reported shortly before 12.30am, a second vehicle also sustained significant damage.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The incident is being treated as arson and police are keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area, or has information, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12 of 02/02/2026.

“Information can also be provided online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”