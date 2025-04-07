Car gets away from police after chase in Dungannon tonight

A car sped off tonight after being chased through Dungannon by police.

A PSNI spokesperson said shortly before 7pm, police officers were involved in a pursuit on the Circular Road in Dungannon involving a white saloon vehicle.

“The vehicle conducted a number of dangerous overtakes close to Thomas Street roundabout,” added the spokesperson.

Advertisement

The car is believed to have made off towards the A29 Cookstown road.

“We are appealing for anyone who has witnessed this incident or who may have dashcam footage to contact us quoting reference 1759-07/04/25.”