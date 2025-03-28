Car owners urged to be vigilant after break-ins in Ballygawley

Several parked cars were broken into in Ballygawley this week.

A number of items were stolen from the vehicles during the incidents which happened between 11pm on Monday and 3am on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of a male tampering and interfering with parked cars.

“We would kindly request residents in the Ballygawley area to check their vehicles for any missing items or signs of tampering, and to check any CCTV, dash cam or video doorbell footage they have that may have captured anything untoward during this timeframe.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to remind residents to ensure their vehicles are kept locked and secured at night and to ensure that no valuables are left inside.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please contact us on 101 quoting ref: CC70 – 25/03/25.”