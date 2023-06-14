Car seized in Omagh as part of security alert probe

A CAR which the PSNI believe was used in connection with a security alert in Omagh last month has been seized.

On the evening of Saturday, May 6, a vehicle was hijacked at Drumragh graveyard and then driven to the PSNI station on the Derry Road. The area was cordoned off for a number of hours overnight.

Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert have seized a car as part of their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Hamilton said: “Today we seized a white Honda SUV which has been taken away for further examination.

“I believe this is a significant development in the investigation. I would appeal to anyone who has information about the car or the person driving it in the Omagh area on Saturday 6th May 2023 to contact police.

“Our investigation continues and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to please come forward.”

Detectives can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 2015 of 06/05/2023, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

Information, including CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal athttps://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23B02-PO1