Car strikes police vehicle

POLICE have appealed for information following an incident when a car failed to stop, then struck a police vehicle in Aughnacloy in the early hours of this morning.

Sergeant Gracey said, “At approximately 3.50am, police attempted to stop a black Nissan X Trail car which was driving erratically in the Tullyvar Road area of the town.

“The vehicle was spotted a short time later in the Ravella Road area when it rammed into a police patrol car.

“Two police officers were treated for minor injuries following the incident.

“A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 195 of 31/10/22.

“Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”