Carole retires from local playgroup after 30 years

IT was an emotional farewell for the staff and kids of Sugar and Spice playgroup in Drumquin recently as they bade a happy retirement to staff member Carole Harpur after 30 years of dedicated service to the team.

Having started in her role with the playgroup in 1994 as a placement student while still in college, Carole recalled how the days soon turned into years.

“I was studying in the tech at the time and was sent to the playgroup for some brief experience as part of my work placement,” explained Carole.

“I never left… After completing my placement, I was asked to stay on for a few days a week.

“Those days soon become years and eventually a full-time post working with special needs children came up, which is where I have remained until now.”

Carole said that she has ‘more than enjoyed’ her time at the playgroup.

“It has been such a pleasure to be part of the children’s educational journey and to watch them grow, mature and take on new challenges.

“It was also always a pleasure to catch up with them after they had moved on, hearing how they were all doing.”

Carole said she always took great pride in the role, and will retire with many happy memories after 30 years of working with a ‘great team of girls’.

“I have worked alongside Bernie, Heather, Connie and Anne for many years and I will miss it.

“But I also want to wish our newcomers Donna and Clodagh all

the very best in their roles

here.”

Carole said she further appreciates the wonderful support and kindness from the parents of the children she has worked with throughout the years.

Now, looking forward to her retirement, Carole said, “I have decided to retire to support my daughters as a grandmother as I have three grandchildren now.

“It will also be a great opportunity to enjoy some new hobbies as well as the company of other friends who have retired before me.”