Carrickmore cardiac arrest survivor sparks defibrillator campaign

A CARRICKMORE man is on a mission to raise awareness about the crucial locations of life-saving defibrillators within local communities, following a frightening ordeal that nearly cost him his life.

Kieran Hurson, 62, flatlined twice during a serious cardiac arrest, but his family’s quick response and the use of a nearby defibrillator proved vital in those critical moments.

“My wife, Jane, noticed my snoring wasn’t right that night.

“I was breathing my last, and what she saw was just horrendous.

“My colour was also just terrible. She started CPR right away, and she screamed for our niece, who was also in the house at the time,” he recounted.

“They got a defibrillator from The Patrician in Carrickmore, and worked on me until the paramedics arrived, who then spent about another 45 minutes trying to save my life.”

Mr Hurson (pictured) continued, “Doctors at South West Acute Hospital said that because I was starved of oxygen for so long, there’d be a good chance I’d be brain dead.

“They advised my family to call for a priest… That’s how bad I was.”

Despite the odds, the local man survived, and his story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of access to defibrillators and the knowledge of how to use them.

However, Mr Hurson, who works for NIE and is a member of the Omagh Triathlon Club, suffered 11 broken ribs due to the efforts to save his life. Subsequent checks at Altnagevlin in Derry were unable to find a cause for the cardiac arrest, which he now believes was due to ‘sudden death syndrome’.

“It’s hard to come to terms with,” he stated.

“I regarded myself as fairly fit, I was cycling and running and felt things like that. I don’t smoke and only take the occasional drink. I suppose I just thought this would never happen to me.”

Mr Hurson is adament he wouldn’t be alive today if it wasn’t for the close proximity of a defibrillator.

Following his recovery, Mr Hurson is now dedicated to raising awareness about the locations of defibrillators in local communities and educating people on their use.

He believes that such awareness can save lives and prevent tragedies.

“We need to raise awareness of where defibrillators are located in local communities and how to use them. If we can do this and perhaps save just one life, then it will have been worthwhile” he said.

Mr Hurson has received support from the Termon Responders, a group who are offering opportunities for people to learn about the use of defibrillators.

Paddy Hughes from Termon Responders emphasised the importance of people learning not only how to access and use a defibrillator, but also how to perform CPR.

“It’s vital that people also know CPR,” he said, stressing that being prepared for emergencies can make a “significant difference.”

The Termon Responders regularly organise courses on the use of defibrillators and CPR.

Mr Hughes is encouraging community leaders to participate in these courses to build confidence in handling defibrillators and providing crucial first aid in emergency situations.

“It’s an invaluable and very beneficial two hours because what we feel there’s a certain degree of apprehension among people about using defibs.

“This course can ensure that everyone is prepared in the event of them having to help someone who is suffering a cardiac arrest.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service maintains a database of defibrillator locations, and during emergency calls, operators can direct individuals to the nearest one.

To further spread awareness and provide training opportunities, Termon Responders have organised a session in collaboration with West Tyrone MLA, Declan McAleer.

The training, scheduled for December 6, will take place at Mr McAleer’s office on Main Street in Carrickmore. Attendees will receive instruction on CPR, a demonstration on using a defibrillator, and information on accessing defibrillators in case of a cardiac arrest.