Carrickmore man remembered for his love of family

THE funeral has taken place of Raymond Devlin, a devoted father of five who cherished his family and spent countless hours fishing rivers across Ireland.

Raymond passed away on November 13 following a short illness. His funeral was held on Sunday, November 16, at St Colmcille’s Church, after which he was laid to rest in the adjoining graveyard.

Originally from Pomeroy, Raymond spent most of his life in Carrickmore. A passionate angler, he travelled widely to fish on rivers across the country and often shared his skills, teaching family members and friends how to fish.

He worked for many years at Killdress Fisheries, where he forged close friendships with his colleagues.

Raymond also enjoyed darts and won several competitions over the years.

He loved watching football, listening to country music, and spending evenings at dances and concerts.

At his funeral, Fr Peter McAnenly spoke of Raymond’s deep love for his five children – Paula, John, Sharon, Raymond and Catherine – and for his 11 grandchildren.

“Raymond loved his family and loved having them around him,” Fr McAnenly said. “He was lucky enough to have five great children and 11 grandchildren.”

Paying further tribute, he added: “He loved fishing and spent countless hours on riverbanks across the country. Raymond taught many friends, neighbours and family members to fish, and the sport owes him some gratitude.

“He worked in Killdress Fisheries for many years and will be sadly missed by the many people he met there, along with his family and numerous friends.”

Raymond will be deeply missed by his children, their spouses, his grandchildren, sisters, brothers, in-laws, nephews, nieces, the wider family circle, and his many friends.